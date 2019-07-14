Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Has Trimmed Position by $333,264 as Stock Price Rose; Bristol (BMY) Shareholder Marathon Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 194.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 9,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,907 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, up from 4,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee LP invested in 1.72% or 366,104 shares. Ariel Invs Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 196,757 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.37% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 11,291 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 842,528 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Zeke Capital Lc holds 1.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 322,721 shares. Ameritas Invest reported 101,873 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 12,582 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Caxton Assocs Lp stated it has 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Independent Investors Inc reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 2,499 shares. 12,215 are owned by Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Exane Derivatives invested in 850 shares or 0% of the stock. Amarillo State Bank owns 25,522 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, America First Invest Lc has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 92 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sectoral Asset Mgmt invested in 218,697 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Moreover, Edgestream Ptnrs Lp has 0.52% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wms Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 32,693 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership accumulated 989,293 shares. Paradigm Asset Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 118,233 shares. Td Asset holds 659,231 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sei stated it has 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 10,772 were reported by Cibc Bancshares Usa. Mengis Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 1.17% or 43,931 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt holds 15,737 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 9,318 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company reported 150 shares.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $119.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.