Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $333,264 as Shares Rose; As Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Stock Value Declined, Shaker Financial Services Has Cut Its Position by $1.43 Million

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 68.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 238,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 348,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 48,703 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has declined 15.51% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500.

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 11.66M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 96,173 shares to 134,329 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 112,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Ellsworth Grwth And Income L (ECF).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.26 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.