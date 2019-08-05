Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Has Cut Holding by $333,264 as Share Value Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Oppenheimer & Close Trimmed Its Stake by $1.06 Million

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 4.47 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc analyzed 20,033 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $222.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 9.73 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.29 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dsc Advsr Lp invested in 0.05% or 5,113 shares. Moreover, Grand Jean Capital Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd invested in 1.73% or 161,750 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.84% or 99.93 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 8.60M shares. S&Co invested 1.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 273,165 were reported by 10. Edmp Incorporated holds 2.35% or 44,629 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd holds 19,557 shares. Trustco Bancorporation Corp N Y reported 37,933 shares. Regent Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 86,758 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca owns 1.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 134,826 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsr has 2.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main Fincl Bank holds 0.18% or 3,509 shares. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 15,837 shares. Lourd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,765 shares. Woodstock has invested 1.95% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Co holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4.20 million shares. Magellan Asset holds 31.70 million shares. Alesco Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,282 shares. Professionals accumulated 0.03% or 1,352 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd has 53,121 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh accumulated 34,610 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Optimum Investment holds 0.52% or 29,624 shares. Addison invested in 2.12% or 51,942 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has 124,913 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability has 741,838 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.