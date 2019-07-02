Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Decreased Its Position; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 12.62 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.80 million, up from 176,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $374.64. About 2.93 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – Britain’s BT fights back with new consumer strategy; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 155,192 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Utd Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 710,514 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Capital Invest Advsr Ltd Liability owns 76,921 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.73% stake. Orca Inv Limited Company has 7,718 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 98,132 shares stake. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Central State Bank & Tru has 0.26% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). National Asset holds 17,085 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.2% or 27,748 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 4,089 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 162,106 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Llc holds 21,554 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,065 shares to 10,576 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 770 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Daiwa Secs Group owns 42,626 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. De Burlo Grp Inc owns 4,425 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.23% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 30,168 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 488,064 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Strategic Advsrs Llc has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & owns 1,215 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Twin Mngmt holds 0.38% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 21,770 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability owns 45,000 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Ltd has invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).