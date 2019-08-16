Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Cut Holding by $333,264; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake by $351,750

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 150,452 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 2.76M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 8,190 shares to 21,548 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Federated Invsts Pa reported 71,393 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 46,333 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Inc has 0.07% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Tru Company Of Vermont owns 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 1,261 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ronna Sue Cohen owns 296,827 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 20,754 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Moreover, Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Td Asset Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 6,519 were accumulated by Sterling Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 9,967 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 16,459 shares.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.62 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.