Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Callahan Advisors Trimmed Position by $533,922 as Market Valuation Rose; Liberty Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $961,346

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 10,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 22,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 32,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 5,664 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested in 0.05% or 9,698 shares. Profit Mgmt Llc invested 1.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 15,185 shares. 1.77 million are held by Regions Fincl. Old Republic has 2.47 million shares for 3.93% of their portfolio. 4.81M are held by Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5.51 million shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 56,850 shares. Tennessee-based Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schnieders Capital Management Limited holds 2.31% or 91,163 shares. Amg Retail Bank accumulated 0.02% or 6,241 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Grimes holds 71,359 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldg (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19,386 shares to 46,376 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).