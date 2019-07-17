Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Holding by $450,000 as Stock Value Rose; Waste Management (WM) Holder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 43,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 1.14M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 8.14M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland reported 0.12% stake. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc has invested 0.63% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Norinchukin State Bank The holds 614,610 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability reported 10,158 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust Communication has 150,933 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Comgest Global Sas holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3.43 million shares. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 600,868 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Co owns 454,326 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 73,701 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt owns 866 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Co accumulated 37,559 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 0.03% or 2,114 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc stated it has 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cypress Capital Management Lc (Wy) invested in 500 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 16,738 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Citadel Advisors Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Pettee Invsts has 1.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Telos Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Paragon Management owns 100 shares. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth LP has invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Johnson Financial has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corp has 92,642 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,290 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 78,159 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested in 274,042 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.15% or 29,021 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 27.35 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5,054 shares to 81,433 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).