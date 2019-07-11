Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Lifted Its Position; Mam Software Group (MAMS) Holder Bandera Partners Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 4.17M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 5,258 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 13.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Oracle (ORCL) Names Rona Fairhead to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS, KeyBanc Preview Oracle’s Q4, Eye Forex Impact – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Revenue Acceleration Should Drive Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

