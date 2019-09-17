Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Epam Systems (EPAM) Stock Rose While Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Decreased by $379,043 Its Stake

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 90.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 90,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,942 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 100,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 6.80M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, down from 37,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $181.67. About 107,540 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,044 were reported by Enterprise Fin Corporation. Haverford Financial Svcs owns 138,729 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. 1.40 million are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Shayne And Ltd Liability Com has 21,651 shares. St Germain D J has 1.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 182,980 shares. First Bankshares And Tru Of Newtown stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 10,100 were reported by R G Niederhoffer Mngmt. Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 21,210 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 25.26 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 9.58M are held by Citigroup. Tompkins Corporation holds 9,884 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Newfocus Grp Inc Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 57,806 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 4,030 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 18,607 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) owns 7 shares. Tcw Grp holds 185,226 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 10,208 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd stated it has 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Daiwa Secs Grp owns 2,049 shares. 267,532 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Lord Abbett And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 232,713 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com accumulated 4,511 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Calamos reported 2,890 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 0.12% or 24,122 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 7,895 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Com has 63,840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0.09% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

