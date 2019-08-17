Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Btr Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $10.29 Million; As Coca Cola Co. (KO) Valuation Rose, Holder Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 139,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 154,661 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, down from 293,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 9.58M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 194,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 29,431 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 223,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,307 shares to 98,778 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,920 shares, and has risen its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 57,290 shares to 117,840 shares, valued at $13.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 2,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP).