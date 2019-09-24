Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Has Decreased Position; Essex Investment Management Co Increases Stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) by 3818.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 8,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 8,621 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.61. About 701,938 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, down from 18,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 14.11 million shares traded or 5.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 77,036 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 184,250 shares. Sei Invs Company stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Macnealy Hoover Investment Management reported 4,037 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 3.55 million shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.69% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 155,782 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,245 shares. Utd Asset Strategies owns 15,261 shares. First Bank & Trust & Of Newtown has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Ltd has invested 0.84% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 20,351 shares. Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,951 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nippon Life Global Americas reported 42,810 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 4,000 were reported by Heathbridge Cap. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Icon Advisers owns 10,200 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 0% or 5,994 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 8,312 shares. Counselors Inc invested in 0.07% or 14,407 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 65,534 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 20,500 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.62% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). North Star Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.12% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 3,760 were accumulated by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Amica Retiree Tru invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).