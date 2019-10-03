Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose; Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose While Northpointe Capital Has Lifted Position by $1.37 Million

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, down from 18,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 9.51M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 16,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 68,567 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 52,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 2.91M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oracle Corp (ORCL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Novel Technologies But Questionable Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Oracle (ORCL) Co-CEO Catz Says Will be Killer Year for Sales Acceleration – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Analyst Meeting – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Company stated it has 83,140 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Coastline Trust Communications reported 0.7% stake. Eagle Ridge Investment Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). White Pine Capital Ltd Liability holds 5,254 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital, a -based fund reported 7,868 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.81% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 31,491 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.07% or 22,327 shares. Tctc Limited Com holds 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 5,094 shares. First Amer Comml Bank has 40,000 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Communication Mi Adv reported 4,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Capital Management holds 62,664 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 0.04% or 7,620 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,572 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.27% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 282,400 shares. Signature Est & Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 4.45M shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Choate Investment Advsrs owns 97,752 shares. Bangor Bancshares reported 3,634 shares stake. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 0.02% or 180 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cap Sarl holds 0.46% or 39,500 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 174,968 are owned by Allstate Corporation. Hm Payson reported 521,976 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company has 283,601 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,899 shares to 10,764 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 31,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,165 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).