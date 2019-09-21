Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Bloombergsen Has Cut Holding by $1.91 Million as Valuation Rose; F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Declined While Shell Asset Management Co Has Cut by $664,825 Its Holding

Bloombergsen Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc sold 34,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.47 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52M shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 50,169 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31 million, down from 54,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 432,006 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saratoga And Investment Mngmt holds 1.64M shares or 5.88% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd holds 0.41% or 11,035 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 80,558 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 6,404 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Trustco Bancorporation Corp N Y holds 16,327 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Mawer Invest Mngmt holds 0.12% or 328,134 shares. Hartford Inv Management holds 423,682 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 3,641 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc holds 0.73% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 65,695 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 622,554 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt stated it has 1.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 572,000 are owned by Comerica Natl Bank. Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny owns 47,847 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Bloombergsen Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 15,799 shares to 727,731 shares, valued at $140.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 53,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oracle Corp (ORCL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 4,537 shares to 106,768 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 50,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “F5 (FFIV) Down 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Acquire NGINX for $670M, Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “F5 Networks +1.4% as Piper turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Launches Unity+ Channel Partner Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.