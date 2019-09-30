Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Blackrock Trimmed Position by $622.39 Million as Share Value Rose; Meredith Corp. (MDP) Shareholder Price Michael F Decreased Position as Stock Price Declined

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 11.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 173.49M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88 billion, down from 184.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 16.73M shares traded or 32.82% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (MDP) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28M, down from 358,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Meredith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 409,325 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Layoffs begin at Time Inc. after Meredith merger; 15/03/2018 – MEREDITH IS SAID MULLING SALE OF TIME, FORTUNE, SPORTS ILL:RTRS; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Adds To Local Media Group With Acquisition Of KPLR-TV St. Louis; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Meredith, Curry, Ravens, Vikes; 13/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Rumors: Meredith, Coleman, Snead, Ikard; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith hires bankers to sell off unwanted magazines; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Local Media Group Revenue $190M-$195M; 10/04/2018 – SHAPE Magazine Debuts Redesign With May 2018 Issue; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 588,789 shares to 11.01 million shares, valued at $395.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geopark Ltd by 396,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Evi Industries Inc.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 20,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp. by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group.