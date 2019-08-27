Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose; Capital Planning Advisors Boosted Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake by $310,473 as Stock Price Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 40,340 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 36,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $86.06. About 780,757 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94M, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 4.47M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares to 87,671 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,068 shares to 551,876 shares, valued at $34.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.