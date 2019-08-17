Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lowered Its Stake by $452.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Increased Position in Avx New (AVX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 8,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 82,185 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41B, down from 90,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 364,039 shares traded or 32.30% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 1,715 shares to 102,581 shares, valued at $6.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal Mart (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 2.58 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Ltd accumulated 12,582 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,883 shares. 125,542 were reported by Leuthold Grp Ltd Co. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% or 16,940 shares in its portfolio. Callahan Lc accumulated 22,019 shares. Regal Inv Ltd Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 41,592 shares. Wright Invsts Serv stated it has 0.47% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Reilly Advisors Lc reported 0.3% stake. First American Bancorp accumulated 40,000 shares. 20,116 were accumulated by First Fin In. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 15.97 million shares. Merian Glob (Uk) holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.78M shares. Bragg Fin Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 190,195 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association owns 24,735 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). C M Bidwell And Associates Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). 34,364 were reported by Legal General Public Ltd. Semper Augustus Invests Gp holds 1.56% or 146,367 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 116,452 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.1% or 87,742 shares in its portfolio. Corp reported 250 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 116,102 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 6,325 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 76,234 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Axa reported 186,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.