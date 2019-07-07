Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Academy Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Valuation Rose; Btc Capital Management Has Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $346,110 as Market Value Rose

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, up from 69,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 13,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,188 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86M, down from 364,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.54M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Co by 21,641 shares to 580,218 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Management Ltd Llc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.3% or 1.51M shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 15.97 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Td Asset reported 3.58 million shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 164,611 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 67,669 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 5.99M shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Insight 2811 Inc stated it has 0.81% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 237,501 are held by Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.1% or 4.38M shares. Cadence Bancorp Na owns 5,196 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Lc reported 180,005 shares stake. Middleton And Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,883 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 296,291 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Connable Office Incorporated holds 0.63% or 23,245 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 92 shares. 6,300 are owned by Midas Mngmt Corporation. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 85,757 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.16% or 16,657 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com holds 82,938 shares. Advisory Research reported 248,474 shares. Palladium Lc reported 204,004 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Counsel invested in 56,710 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Public Lc holds 4.7% or 167,606 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department invested in 39,837 shares. Cap City Fl accumulated 43,141 shares. Icm Asset Wa owns 10,200 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 33,827 shares.