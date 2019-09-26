Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose While Cypress Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Yhb Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Danaher Del (DHR) Stake by $367,070; Valuation Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 21,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 231,356 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, down from 252,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 7.03 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 104,568 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.95M, down from 107,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $142.54. About 977,578 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,580 shares to 395,873 shares, valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

