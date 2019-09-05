Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose While Black Creek Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $47.54 Million; As Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Shares Declined, Copper Rock Capital Partners Cut by $1.38 Million Its Holding

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 896,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4.18 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.30M, down from 5.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 10.55 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 22,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 376,607 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72M, down from 399,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 1.72M shares traded or 173.71% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.24M for 16.94 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,291 shares to 92,158 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 87,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.