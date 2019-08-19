Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Trimmed Holding

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.44% or $10.27 during the last trading session, reaching $169.83. About 13.38 million shares traded or 29.69% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3.43 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94M, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 4.06 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.77 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 862,601 shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $118.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 93,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.