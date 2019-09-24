Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose While Alexandria Capital Decreased Holding; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Cleararc Capital Decreased Holding by $458,915 as Stock Rose

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 80,558 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59 million, down from 85,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 1.24 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins round in long-running copyright fight with Google; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 5,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 8,414 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $723,000, down from 13,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 165,034 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Washington has invested 3.29% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 478,603 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Qs Investors Ltd Llc invested in 7,763 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Drw Secs holds 0.08% or 15,980 shares in its portfolio. 5,604 were accumulated by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd. The Oklahoma-based Trust Com Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 13,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davy Asset Management has invested 0.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Congress Asset Comm Ma stated it has 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 130 shares. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 4.58 million shares or 3.97% of its portfolio. 18,782 were reported by Twin Focus Capital Lc. Associated Banc has 5,730 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 269,680 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.46 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SMIN) by 8,745 shares to 18,346 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

