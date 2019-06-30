Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose While Academy Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $724,775; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Market Value Rose, Bainco International Investors Has Raised Its Stake by $522,170

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 13,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,188 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86 million, down from 364,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 42.57 million shares traded or 215.22% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63 million shares traded or 86.34% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 15/04/2018 – Aurizon Target Price Cut 3.6% to A$4 a Share by JP Morgan

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 63,301 shares to 108,567 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 17,678 shares to 538,838 shares, valued at $27.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 5,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,854 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

