Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose While Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Cut Position; As Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) Stock Price Declined, Broadfin Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $372,492

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 93,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.91 million, down from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 491,534 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 03/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – RECENTLY ENGAGED IN ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH BROADFIN REGARDING VARIOUS MATTERS & INTEND TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – $50 MLN EQUITY FINANCING IS BEING LED BY BROADFIN CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – BDSI IN PACT WITH BROADFIN TO RECONSTITUTE BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing and Appointment of Peter Greenleaf as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES REPORTS PRICING OF $50M EQUITY FINANCING; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL-IF MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL NOT REACHED, RESERVE RIGHTS TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement With Broadfin Cap on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Cash, Equivalents $21.2M at Dec. 31; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – BROADFIN ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 8.46 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $481.82 million, down from 9.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

Analysts await BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.67% negative EPS growth.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $459.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51,900 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $20.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 429,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).