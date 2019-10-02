Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose While Hartford Investment Management Co Decreased Position; Fiduciary Trust Company Decreased Nike (NKE) Stake as Share Value Rose

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 5,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 208,192 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.48 million, down from 213,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 4.33 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 423,682 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.14M, down from 432,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 9.40 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 32,000 shares. Green Valley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.4% or 502,884 shares. Jennison Associates Lc reported 23.51M shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers owns 1.6% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 202,253 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 111,587 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 164,158 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 131,043 shares or 6.37% of the stock. Mairs Power holds 0% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Duff Phelps Mgmt Communication has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.03% or 2,430 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 103,148 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability reported 4,683 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Accuvest Glob Advsrs invested in 0.57% or 11,574 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 8.41M shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.69% stake.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,401 shares to 244,347 shares, valued at $31.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Platinum Investment Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 29,418 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors invested in 0.04% or 5,363 shares. Montag A And invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 2.08M were accumulated by Chevy Chase. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Colonial holds 100,347 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 316,944 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 3,982 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 84,756 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amer National Registered Advisor stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Welch Grp Inc Lc reported 0.04% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.61% stake. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

