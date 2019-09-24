Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose While Blume Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.06 Million; As Schlumberger (SLB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 110,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 9.90M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 200,248 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96 million, up from 182,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 8.43 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why This Analyst Is Still on the Sidelines About Oracle – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 33,356 shares to 177,421 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 8,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.