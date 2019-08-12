Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose While Blume Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $1.49 Million; Garrison Financial Position in Sonoco Products Company (SON) Has Upped by $332,328 as Market Value Declined

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 110,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 138,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 1.71M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $57.82. About 88,282 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – TIEDE REPLACES RETIRING JACK SANDERS; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,310 shares. Parkside Fin Savings Bank has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Umb Bankshares N A Mo owns 3,357 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 22,276 are owned by Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,844 shares. 48,733 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. The Missouri-based Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.36% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Advisory reported 264,921 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. First Retail Bank Of Omaha has 45,303 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co accumulated 7,287 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Lc holds 0.31% or 515,983 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 1.98M shares. 15,359 are owned by United Automobile Association. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,500 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) by 61,941 shares to 40,616 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,598 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares to 50,229 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 47,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

