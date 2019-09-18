Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose While Bloombergsen Trimmed Its Stake; As Pg&E (PCG) Shares Declined, Silver Point Capital LP Has Trimmed by $6.31 Million Its Holding

Bloombergsen Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc sold 34,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.47M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 9.90 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 286,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.18M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301.98M, down from 13.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 6.55 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bloombergsen Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 15,799 shares to 727,731 shares, valued at $140.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 53,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oracle Corp (ORCL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 992,560 shares or 1.89% of the stock. 10,600 were reported by Intact. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 16,768 were reported by Choate Invest Advisors. Caledonia Invests Public Limited Co reported 763,500 shares stake. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.7% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 147,238 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management accumulated 122,164 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Prtn has invested 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 72,700 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 677 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.40 million shares. De Burlo reported 3,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cornercap Counsel reported 107,303 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Shareholders Are Worried That They Now Might Be Wiped Out – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E wildfire payment bill dead for now, complicating restructure effort – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65 billion and $804.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57 million shares, valued at $209.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.46 million for 2.97 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.