Oracle (ORCL) Reaches $54.02 Formed H&S; Spartan Motors (SPAR) Sentiment Is 1.12

Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 47 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 42 sold and reduced positions in Spartan Motors Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 22.39 million shares, down from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Spartan Motors Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 29 Increased: 30 New Position: 17.

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, makes, and sells heavy-duty and custom vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $486.02 million. It operates through three divisions: Emergency Response Vehicles, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. It has a 40.47 P/E ratio. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment offers emergency response chassis and vehicles, and aerial ladder components, as well as aftermarket repair parts and accessories under the Spartan ERV brand name.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 122,930 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 13/03/2018 – Spartan Motors Highlights Supplier Excellence During Annual Conference; 10/04/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF CURRENT BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Four-Yr Contract With Government Procurement Agency, National Joint Powers Alliance; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Results Scheduled for May 3; 29/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 10/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.35 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Motors To Reveal New Technology Enhancements To Its Spartan Advanced Protection System® At FDIC International; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Emergency Suspension of Operating Authority of Spartan Installation and Repair LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. for 1.27 million shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 471,211 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 508,293 shares. The New York-based Trellus Management Company Llc has invested 1.22% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 635,838 shares.

More notable recent Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spartan Motors CFO steps down – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dean Foods leads consumer gainers; Ferrari and XPEL among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 76% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate Spartan Motors, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPAR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.