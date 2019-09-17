Oracle (ORCL) Position Has Lifted by Jackson Wealth Management Llc; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stock Price Rose While Skytop Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 49,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 424,888 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62 million, down from 474,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 675,156 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 83.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 21,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 46,668 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 3.14 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins round in long-running copyright fight with Google

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.06M for 16.79 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.47 million are held by Citadel Ltd. Howe Rusling Incorporated accumulated 0% or 312 shares. The New Mexico-based Thornburg Management has invested 0.07% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 9,491 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 10.58M shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr reported 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Cwm Ltd Llc reported 321,801 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement holds 213,855 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 213,188 shares. Crescent Park Management Lp owns 576,074 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. 51,940 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Company. 42,358 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $459.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 9,969 shares to 101,852 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 32,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,202 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).