Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Sterling Capital Management Increased by $12.73 Million Its Holding; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Maintains Position in Yum Brands (YUM)

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.85 million, up from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 435,074 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 75.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 240,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 557,192 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.93M, up from 316,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 3.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advsr accumulated 158,491 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.04% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 876,126 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.89% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 123,830 were reported by Voya Inv. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 13,318 shares. Davis R M invested in 19,420 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.1% or 31,379 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 1,419 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 5,549 shares. 25,119 were accumulated by Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability invested in 6,431 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). California-based Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bridges Management Incorporated accumulated 10,571 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8,641 shares to 744,075 shares, valued at $194.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 91,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90M shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. $1.32 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Creed Greg. Shares for $1.83 million were sold by Gibbs David W on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Yum! Brands Appoints Taco Bell Division and Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officers to Drive Global Brand Strategies and Growth – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle talks avocado inflation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yum China tops comparable sales expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 212,313 shares to 335,377 shares, valued at $59.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy International I (NYSE:TPX) by 12,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,806 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 825,514 shares. British Columbia Investment owns 835,599 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 10,439 were reported by Edgemoor Inc. Spinnaker Tru invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 10.35 million shares. Moreover, Sabal Trust has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,566 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 600,868 shares. Washington Capital Management invested in 1.33% or 21,910 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp holds 0.44% or 2.26M shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 20,985 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.69% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).