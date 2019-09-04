Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Jensen Investment Management Lifted Stake; Kla (KLAC) Market Valuation Rose While Sensato Investors Has Trimmed by $2.82 Million Its Holding

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 23,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 6,218 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $150.94. About 271,684 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 361,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 7.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.65 million, up from 7.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 1.35 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP)

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $340.09M for 17.15 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt stated it has 89,202 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 48,221 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt has 23,025 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc reported 5,130 shares stake. Us Bancorp De owns 53,399 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Ltd has invested 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested 0.3% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc holds 1,235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 314,313 are owned by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Axa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Primecap Ca reported 1.03% stake. Freestone Ltd invested in 140,784 shares or 1% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 31,008 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares to 95,400 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) by 87,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,329 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 13,164 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $211.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,522 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).