Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Highlander Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $533,975; Carroll Financial Associates Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $654,783

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 6,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 60,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, down from 67,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 3.76 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 10,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,612 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 19,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.07. About 2.94 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,215 shares to 3,179 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend (DON) by 20,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Innovation Etf.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “The market has a technical problem, making it ‘vulnerable’ to a rapid sell-off, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc by 47,100 shares to 79,450 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.77 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.