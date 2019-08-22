Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Harvey Capital Management Lowered Holding; Advisor Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $530,190

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 160,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 190,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 5.82 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 3,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 15,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 11,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 516,379 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intl Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 911,546 shares. 15.28 million were accumulated by Fil Limited. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 19,806 shares. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Badgley Phelps & Bell invested in 5,527 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 4.41 million shares. Platinum Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0.04% stake. Covington Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Blue Cap reported 5,604 shares stake. American National Ins Comm Tx has invested 0.68% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Prio Wealth LP owns 842,456 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 162,106 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated has invested 0.52% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares to 18,540 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.47 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 3,648 shares to 6,705 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,622 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Travelers Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.