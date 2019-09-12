Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Causeway Capital Management Decreased by $93.31 Million Its Position; Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Position by $71.58 Million as Stock Declined

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3.87M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.43 million, down from 5.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 13.11 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 550,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.33 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694.00M, down from 5.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.49. About 918,422 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Inv Corporation has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2.18 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. 16,979 are held by Whitnell. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 239,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.82% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 161,831 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 86,260 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 6,961 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co reported 10,440 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated invested in 3.44M shares. Da Davidson & Company has 311,996 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.32% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 57,921 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 25,608 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Cambridge Advsr reported 7,396 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Carrier to Participate in Habitat for Humanity® Carter Work Project for Second Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports for Visa, United Technologies & United Parcel Service – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 561,097 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $577.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 78,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 17.10 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.47 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend; Approves $15 Billion Increase in Buyback – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth invested in 1.49% or 476,186 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.02M shares for 3.95% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Personal Fincl Ser holds 1.65% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 101,496 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company holds 33,403 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc accumulated 0.02% or 5,200 shares. Factory Mutual Communication holds 1.01% or 1.48 million shares. Davidson Invest holds 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 8,039 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 1,905 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 5,570 shares. 54,500 were accumulated by Argyle Cap Management. Tortoise Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 418 shares. Bowen Hanes And owns 8,990 shares. Sns Fincl Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,030 shares.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 16,671 shares to 708,519 shares, valued at $29.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 484,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ).