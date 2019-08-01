Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Broderick Brian C Trimmed Holding by $551,200; Icahn Carl C Has Decreased Its Freeport (FCX) Holding by $70.87 Million as Market Value Declined

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 44.26M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46 million, down from 50.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 13.46M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG delays start of Texas export terminal to September 2019; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT EARMARKS CASHFLOW FOR DEBT, INVESTMENTS, SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 5.29 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.36 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,002 shares to 13,947 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Neuberger Berman Altern Long S (NLSIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 126,201 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has 0.44% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.26M shares. 227,340 were accumulated by Jlb Assoc. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Centurylink Investment Mngmt Company has 0.35% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amica Retiree Medical invested in 0.83% or 17,637 shares. Cleararc Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 39,210 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp owns 211 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hayek Kallen Invest holds 64,445 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.46% or 4.43 million shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 1.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pitcairn owns 0.16% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 27,438 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.71% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 10,825 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership reported 182,307 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 2,461 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 13,289 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors has 1,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 248,982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davenport & Limited Liability Co owns 20,693 shares. Northern Tru reported 20.64M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 14,370 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has 32,603 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 450,571 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications holds 2,448 shares. Ruffer Llp stated it has 577,148 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR had sold 7,425 shares worth $85,955. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74 million.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.05 million for 33.09 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.