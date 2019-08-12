Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Violich Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Moodys (MCO) Shares Rose While Meritage Group LP Cut Position

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 1.20M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $212.35. About 64,419 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ITS OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL MONETARY POLICY IS BROADLY UNCHANGED; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three Tranches And Confirms Two Tranches In 3 Spanish Abs-SME Deals; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Und/Aaa Enh To East Bernard Isd’s, Tx Series 2018 Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds; 12/03/2018 – South Africa’s Cape Town faces severe economic troubles over drought – Moody’s; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Caser’s Ifsr To Baa3 From Ba1. Outlook Remains Stable; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Uganda’s B2 Ratings, Maintains Stable Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Greenwood Park Clo, Ltd; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues to Have Stable Outlook for Lion Gate

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 498 shares to 152,425 shares, valued at $271.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 155,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Acquires Majority Stake in Four Twenty Seven, Inc., a Leader in Climate Data and Risk Analysis – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Moody’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moody’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corporation Has Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,628 were accumulated by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Company Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,900 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,769 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% or 17,350 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 136,395 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 311,617 shares. Kornitzer Ks holds 0.07% or 22,311 shares in its portfolio. Btr Management holds 1,367 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. International Sarl, a California-based fund reported 30,150 shares. Blackrock invested in 12.28 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Harvest Cap Management has invested 0.2% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Allstate Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 16,140 shares to 115,217 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV).