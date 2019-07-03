Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While St Germain D J Co Has Cut Holding by $403,330; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Increased Holding

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 9.00 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 7,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,937 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 199,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 15.84M shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 19,000 shares to 35,900 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,100 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. On Thursday, April 18 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,700 shares. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was sold by Petno Douglas B. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28,917 shares to 267,753 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT) by 193,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK).

