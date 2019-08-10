Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Polen Capital Management Has Lifted by $55.36 Million Its Holding; Akre Capital Management Has Lowered Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holding by $76.35 Million; Stock Price Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 14.01M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752.69 million, up from 12.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP)

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25M, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $176.93. About 76,506 shares traded or 11.15% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20 billion and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 300,800 shares to 6.08 million shares, valued at $424.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

