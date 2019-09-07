Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Palisade Asset Management Lowered Stake by $4.48 Million; As Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) Stock Price Rose, Congress Asset Management Company Cut Stake by $2.15 Million

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 84,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 206,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 291,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 13,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 411,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.20M, down from 424,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 1.80M shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. 2.00 million shares valued at $392.00M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 6,109 shares to 55,387 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $557.52M for 32.35 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 8,753 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 2.09 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Scott Selber has 14,633 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 632 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 411,975 shares. Strategy Asset Managers holds 0.56% or 15,011 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 158,881 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 0.26% or 158,725 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 272,308 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 1,655 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd has 0.14% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 116,347 shares. National Bank Of The West stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 26,274 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gladius Cap Management LP invested in 0% or 9,210 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm invested in 3.25% or 499,658 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt holds 12,641 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 7,883 are owned by Middleton Incorporated Ma. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 16,306 shares. 4,830 were accumulated by Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Wright Invsts Inc holds 0.47% or 21,676 shares. Allstate Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 237,042 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Telemus Capital Lc invested in 29,780 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Glenview Bancorp Trust Dept has 9,930 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Corporation reported 80,957 shares stake. United Fire Group Inc Inc reported 7,000 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 0.93% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 13.09 million shares. 535,375 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.