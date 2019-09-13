Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Oak Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $345,856; As Carbonite (CARB) Stock Price Declined, Stadium Capital Management Increased Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 1032.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.06 million, up from 122,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 674,193 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 6,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 510,347 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.07 million, down from 516,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 27.58M shares traded or 93.48% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granahan Inv Inc Ma reported 1.41M shares. Indaba Management Lp holds 4.42% or 878,366 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 3,642 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 186,700 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 54,664 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 4,143 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 0.16% or 551,533 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,344 shares. Scout Invs, a Missouri-based fund reported 363,868 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation has 8,900 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 13,368 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 61,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 103,196 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carbonite names executive team – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Carbonite Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on November 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hagens Berman Reminds Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) Investors of September 30, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carbonite, Inc. (CARB), Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) & Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Class Actions – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Such Is Life: How Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 59% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 Stocks Got Crushed by the Market Today — Are They Now Buys? – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Earnings inline, Revenue Misses In Q1 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rises as Trump Delays China Tariffs; ECB Cuts Rates – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cloud Computing Stocks for Every Equity Investor – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.71 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.