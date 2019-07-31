Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Broderick Brian C Has Cut by $551,200 Its Holding; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Position in Netflix (NFLX) Increased by $838,962

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 60.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 3,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $325.93. About 6.03M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 6.28M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 29,653 shares to 874,470 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (ACWV) by 62,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,385 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,664 shares to 30,002 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuberger Berman Altern Long S (NLSIX) by 36,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (NYSE:UL).