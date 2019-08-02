Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; As Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Price Rose, Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Trimmed Its Stake by $11.87 Million

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 73.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 35,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 47,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 8.38 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 148,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 157,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73M, down from 306,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 1.66M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 115,084 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Highland Management Llc invested 0.33% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 36,110 shares. Joel Isaacson And Communication Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Sei Invests accumulated 0.03% or 118,335 shares. Moreover, Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 4,110 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,050 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 266,217 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp reported 19,120 shares. Moreover, Horan has 0.11% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,100 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Management Gru has 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 404,972 shares. First National Tru has 0.4% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 1,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 60 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,910 shares to 199,605 shares, valued at $28.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Curbstone Fincl Mgmt invested in 12,996 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Eagle Glob Advsrs stated it has 6,183 shares. Guggenheim Ltd has 491,144 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel, California-based fund reported 58,075 shares. Aimz Advisors invested in 19,001 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation reported 557,192 shares. 13,181 were reported by Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co Il. 11.10 million are owned by Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Moneta Gru Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 16,738 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or has 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,900 shares. 40,014 were reported by City. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 4,980 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp accumulated 211 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has invested 0.47% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

