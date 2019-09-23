Oracle (ORCL) Holding Increased by Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc; Beach Investment Management Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD (RCL) Trimmed by $912,340

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 14,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 45,580 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 30,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.79M shares traded or 347.57% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 867,579 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 196,757 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Adage Capital Prns Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.75 million shares. Sather Fincl stated it has 1.97% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Edgemoor Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 1.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Duff And Phelps Inv holds 0.02% or 27,010 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 107,071 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.27% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0.25% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 81,945 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Manhattan Co reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 78,700 were accumulated by Omers Administration Corporation.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 15,754 shares to 28,341 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 5,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,666 shares, and cut its stake in Allianzgi Equity & Conv Inco (NIE).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.79M for 6.39 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

