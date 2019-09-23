Oracle (ORCL) Holding Has Raised by Greenleaf Trust; As Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Market Valuation Declined, Profit Investment Management Increased by $500,446 Its Position

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 7,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 47,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 39,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 10.90M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 29,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 110,274 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 80,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 819,394 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession — Leslie D. Hale To Become President And Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO BE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 8,192 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 10,028 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 27,390 were reported by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. 1,221 are owned by Contravisory Invest Management. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ensemble Cap Mgmt Llc holds 660,969 shares or 5.31% of its portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 237,903 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management has invested 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Snow Capital Management Lp has 1.65% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 440,933 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 414,235 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Albion Grp Ut holds 0.08% or 10,500 shares. Community Fincl Services Grp Lc has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 318,179 shares. Banque Pictet Cie owns 199,376 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,142 shares to 42,837 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Athenex Inc.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Oracle’s 14% Earnings Growth Sprung From 15% Share Buybacks – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why This Analyst Is Still on the Sidelines About Oracle – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $135.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 2,938 shares to 11,562 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Successful Refinancings – Business Wire” published on April 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club for Total Consideration of $188.5 Million – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLJ shares while 50 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 156.07 million shares or 0.53% less from 156.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,507 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 23,497 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 149,264 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 37,207 shares. Federated Pa holds 799 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 360,395 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,535 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd has 119,600 shares. Daiwa Group accumulated 30,060 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 164,063 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) or 6,041 shares. Macquarie Limited owns 315,509 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Systematic Financial Lp holds 50,705 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 2,209 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $163,750 activity.