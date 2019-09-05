Oracle (ORCL) Holding Has Increased by Hyman Charles D; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Sand Hill Global Advisors Upped Its Stake

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 15,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 226,205 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, up from 210,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.56M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $206.99. About 557,044 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookmont Cap owns 0.16% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,508 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 4,138 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 4,415 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 32,256 shares. Moreover, Third Point Limited Liability Corporation has 2.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mitchell Cap Management stated it has 18,388 shares. Grassi Inv Mngmt has invested 1.29% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dubuque Bank & Trust & Tru stated it has 116 shares. Advsrs Asset Incorporated holds 0.05% or 16,275 shares. Stellar Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Private Asset reported 4,975 shares. 3,879 were accumulated by Intrust National Bank & Trust Na. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 734,308 shares.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 99,314 shares to 45,904 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,639 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Retail Bank holds 513,781 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Farmers National Bank & Trust has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 11,732 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.34% or 197,635 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 830,613 shares. 444,258 are owned by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Co. North Amer Management invested in 6,737 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 109,629 shares. Bell Bancorp owns 5,609 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Paragon Limited reported 11,820 shares. 22,275 are held by Cambridge Trust. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 7,449 shares. Hendershot holds 3.45% or 187,354 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 6.05M shares or 0.52% of the stock.