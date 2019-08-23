Oracle (ORCL) Holding Has Boosted by Independent Franchise Partners Llp; Gray Television (GTN) Shares Declined While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Cut by $7.78 Million Its Stake

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 618,506 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.11 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52M, up from 7.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 6.17M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 524,778 shares to 590,697 shares, valued at $419.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 55,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36M shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,279 shares. First Foundation holds 12,390 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.15% or 27,762 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated has 1,936 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 23,415 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 13,051 are held by Ramsay Stattman Vela Price. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc holds 650 shares. Thompson Inv invested in 1.09% or 105,958 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.07% stake. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 8,457 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 4,158 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc reported 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Appleton Ma reported 0.04% stake. Granite Investment Prtn Llc reported 57,422 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc holds 4,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates owns 34,850 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 334,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.17% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 85,400 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 6,982 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Marshall Wace Llp owns 354,291 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 1.35M shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 10,961 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc has 0.12% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Css Ltd Liability Corp Il accumulated 11,000 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Maverick Cap Ltd reported 251,450 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 285,077 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 223,385 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $20,137 was made by Howell Robin Robinson on Tuesday, August 13.