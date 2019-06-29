Oracle (ORCL) Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $1.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Prince Street Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $17.06 Million as Valuation Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 24,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 677,868 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.41M, down from 702,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 42.57 million shares traded or 215.95% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.04. About 744,069 shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 424,200 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,400 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks has 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 645,611 shares. Altrinsic Global Advisors reported 494,080 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Co holds 0.02% or 4,158 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 73,701 shares. Axa reported 2.33 million shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Company holds 0.16% or 119,810 shares. 65,465 were reported by Lincluden Management Limited. Blue Finance Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oakworth Cap has invested 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Aspen Inv Inc has 0.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,097 shares. Town & Country Fincl Bank & Commerce Dba First Bankers Commerce has 0.56% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 120,856 are owned by Texas Yale Cap Corporation. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Regent Inv Management Lc reported 26,343 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 10,414 shares to 167,469 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 12,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).