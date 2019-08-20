Oracle (ORCL) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $300,033; Ajo LP Has Raised Its Position in Prestige Brands (PBH) by $770,240

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 20,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 26,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 2.84M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Prestige Brands (PBH) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 26,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 144,056 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 117,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Prestige Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 89,439 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,569 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited invested in 233,896 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gw Henssler And Associate invested in 0.86% or 174,344 shares. City holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 40,014 shares. Amer Natl Registered Advisor reported 28,298 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated holds 6,477 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Stearns Services Group Inc Incorporated has 0.32% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Franklin Street Nc holds 0.37% or 49,772 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 168,905 shares. Hikari Power Limited holds 0.03% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James holds 524,517 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi reported 5,951 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Cap Mgmt Company has 0.52% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 27,243 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.54 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,008 shares to 97,564 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 77,901 shares to 190,684 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 144,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 701,008 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Bldg Prods (NYSE:CBPX).

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tailored Brands, Newmont Mining, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Shares Of Prestige Brands Are A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Sale of Household Cleaning Business – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Household Product Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Clean and Safe Forever – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). First Mercantile Tru invested in 2,731 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 119,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Amer Group Inc stated it has 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Stifel Corp holds 7,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And accumulated 382,930 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 47,514 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 1.25M shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 68,555 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj holds 360,664 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Rmb Llc has 55,885 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 509,149 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 93,326 shares.