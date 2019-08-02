Oracle (ORCL) Holder Violich Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Rock Point Advisors Raised Its Pgt (PGTI) Position by $1.82 Million; Stock Price Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 9.82M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pgt Inc (PGTI) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 140,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 273,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 132,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pgt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 15.57% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 1.10 million shares traded or 142.01% up from the average. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,622 shares to 81,084 shares, valued at $19.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.1% or 3,600 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt has 1,080 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 1.66 million shares. Noesis Mangement has 4,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 52,390 were reported by Headinvest Ltd Liability Co. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 6.99 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Incorporated New York holds 0% or 866 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management has 6,445 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Co stated it has 137,410 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Town & Country Fincl Bank & Com Dba First Bankers Com has 21,940 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Sather Financial Gru Inc reported 190,037 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.31% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 144,303 shares. Moreover, Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il has 0.55% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 12,582 are held by Forte Capital Limited Liability Company Adv.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13,775 shares to 72,970 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,441 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $157,440 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $43,050 was bought by Jackson Jeffrey T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Inc stated it has 28,796 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 20,000 shares. Cipher Capital Lp reported 33,982 shares. 7,765 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.03% or 25,000 shares. Bbt Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 43,193 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 22,268 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 55,900 shares. Renaissance Llc has invested 0.04% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 40,930 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 44,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Fmr Lc holds 0% or 1,002 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Inc has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).