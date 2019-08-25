Oracle (ORCL) Holder Violich Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $1.30 Million; Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Johnson Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 148.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 260,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 436,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.52 million, up from 176,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 11.37M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Ind (IWP) by 2,262 shares to 302,839 shares, valued at $41.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 8,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,936 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,948 shares. Aurora Counsel invested 1.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 466,205 shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited Co holds 2,000 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.02 million shares. 20,190 were accumulated by Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability stated it has 1.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 24,595 were reported by Asset Gru Inc. Legacy Capital Partners accumulated 0.36% or 7,016 shares. Cypress Lc invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 29,523 shares. Interest Gru Inc holds 705,893 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors owns 106,752 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Lmr Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 151,802 shares. Artemis Management Llp invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World Needs to Fix Its Fading Theme Park – Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (5VS.F) (OTC: $VSBGF) Announces Brokered Private Placement, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Autonomous Database Leveraged by JASCI Software and NVDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Achieves Breakthroughs in AI Language Understanding – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Element Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 46,440 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt invested in 5,558 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Beutel Goodman And Limited holds 1.04% or 3.43M shares in its portfolio. Barry Investment Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 2.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Aspen Inv Mngmt holds 8,097 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. James Investment Rech Inc accumulated 1,117 shares. Azimuth holds 0.07% or 19,316 shares. Sol Mgmt Com invested in 0.61% or 40,785 shares. Private Asset Management reported 138,790 shares. Colony Gru Lc has 308,504 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 6.63 million shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 74,134 shares. Clarkston Cap Limited Liability accumulated 6,348 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.17% or 333,534 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares to 42,670 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).